Will Tanushree Dutta Enter Bigg Boss 12 House? Here is Actress' Response

Late last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar physically and verbally abused her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. She also accused Nana of calling some members of a political party on the film’s set and vandalising her car.While many people showed unbending solidarity with Tanushree, some slammed her for speaking out after 10 years and creating an unnecessary controversy. They even went on to an extent of claiming that she was making all allegations for publicity and wanted to gain an entry in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 12.However, the actress has rubbished all speculation of her coming to the Bigg Boss house.“'Are you serious?' Bigg Boss? C'mon now, surely my aspirations are different now, when I seem to have triggered off a long-due movement against harassment in work places," Tanushree told Bollywood Hungama.Ever since Tanushree openly accused Nana of sexual harassment, the wave of #MeToo movement has picked up pace in India, with dozens of women coming forward and naming and shaming their harassers.“It’s surreal to actually see things shake up. And not just support on paper and lip service. People coming forward with zeal and passion and purpose and knocking out old outdated opinion. I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that this would happen when I took that flight from New Jersey to Mumbai to spend time in my country,” Tanushree said.