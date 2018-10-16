English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Tanushree Dutta Enter Bigg Boss 12 House? Here is Actress' Response
Late last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar physically and verbally abused her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleasss.
Late last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar physically and verbally abused her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleasss.
Loading...
Late last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar physically and verbally abused her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. She also accused Nana of calling some members of a political party on the film’s set and vandalising her car.
While many people showed unbending solidarity with Tanushree, some slammed her for speaking out after 10 years and creating an unnecessary controversy. They even went on to an extent of claiming that she was making all allegations for publicity and wanted to gain an entry in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 12.
However, the actress has rubbished all speculation of her coming to the Bigg Boss house.
“'Are you serious?' Bigg Boss? C'mon now, surely my aspirations are different now, when I seem to have triggered off a long-due movement against harassment in work places," Tanushree told Bollywood Hungama.
Ever since Tanushree openly accused Nana of sexual harassment, the wave of #MeToo movement has picked up pace in India, with dozens of women coming forward and naming and shaming their harassers.
“It’s surreal to actually see things shake up. And not just support on paper and lip service. People coming forward with zeal and passion and purpose and knocking out old outdated opinion. I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that this would happen when I took that flight from New Jersey to Mumbai to spend time in my country,” Tanushree said.
While many people showed unbending solidarity with Tanushree, some slammed her for speaking out after 10 years and creating an unnecessary controversy. They even went on to an extent of claiming that she was making all allegations for publicity and wanted to gain an entry in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 12.
However, the actress has rubbished all speculation of her coming to the Bigg Boss house.
“'Are you serious?' Bigg Boss? C'mon now, surely my aspirations are different now, when I seem to have triggered off a long-due movement against harassment in work places," Tanushree told Bollywood Hungama.
Ever since Tanushree openly accused Nana of sexual harassment, the wave of #MeToo movement has picked up pace in India, with dozens of women coming forward and naming and shaming their harassers.
“It’s surreal to actually see things shake up. And not just support on paper and lip service. People coming forward with zeal and passion and purpose and knocking out old outdated opinion. I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that this would happen when I took that flight from New Jersey to Mumbai to spend time in my country,” Tanushree said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Started These Questionable Trends and We Cannot Explain Why
- Saina, Srikanth, Sameer, Move Ahead; PV Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit from Denmark Open
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- Winning is my Only Objective, Experts Decide Who’s the Best: Modric
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...