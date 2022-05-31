Will Thalapathy Vijay Star In Vikram Sequel? Kamal Haasan’s Answer

Kamal Haasan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features Haasan alongside Vijay Sethupathy and Fahad Faasil in key roles. Even ahead of the Vikram’s theatrical release on June 3, buzz about a sequel has started getting traction from the fans.

Kamal Haasan addressed the issue during a recent promotional event and talked about the possibility of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay starring in it. Replying to questions about the possibility of working with Vijay in Vikram’s sequel, Haasan said that he is already committed to a star. “I am already committed to a star and you all know who he is,” the actor said while referring to Suriya’s cameo in the film.

Haasan, however, added that his production company was ready to work with Vijay ‘Ayya’ (sir). On being asked if he would produce Vijay’s film in the future, Haasan said he is ready to work with him as soon as he gets the dates.

Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj has previously worked with Vijay in the 2021 film Master and is also helming the superstar’s upcoming project Thalapathy 67.

Apart from his on-screen appearance, Kamal Haasan is also involved in Vikram as a producer. The 67-year-old has bankrolled the project in association with R Mahendran’s Raaj Kamal Films International banner. The film’s music and background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravinchra

Vikram has been getting exceptional responses even before its release. According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film has already done a pre-release business of more than Rs 200 crore. This includes business from the film’s television and satellite rights. Vikram’s satellite and OTT rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 112 crore.

Apart from the three leads, Vikram also stars actors like Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. Vikram will be released as a pan-India film and apart from the original Tamil version. The film will also be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

