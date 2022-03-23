Will The Kashmir Files Enter Top 10 Grossers of All Time? Experts Say 'More Records Will Be Broken'

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has ignited a massive storm on social media and on the box office. The film is getting a positive response from the audience and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the coronavirus pandemic. As The Kashmir Files is inching close to Rs 200 crore, we asked trade analyst Taran Adarsh if the film can break records and enter the top 10 grosses of all time.

To this, Taran Adarsh explained that it is too early to comment on anything as of now. He further added that with SS Rajamouli’s RRR coming this Friday, it will be interesting to see if The Kashmir Files’ box office will be impacted by it or not.

“It’s going to cross Rs 200 crore right now, which is a huge achievement. Looking at the cost of production and the kind of returns it has had, it is a huge huge jump. No one can actually pinpoint the lifetime business of this film. The way it is going, it is shattering all the myths within the film industry. So, we’ll have to wait and watch. There’s a big film coming this Friday by the name RRR. We will have to wait and watch what kind of impact that film makes on this film or whether that film will really be able to make an impact or not. That only time will tell. At the moment, this film will be unstoppable," he told News18.com.

Advertisement

On being asked if there is still a possibility of The Kashmir Files entering the top 10 or top 12 grosser of all time, Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will surely break records in the coming days. “Yes, you never know. The box office can be very unpredicted. I genuinely feel that if your film does that…normally Rs 100 crore for a big film is not important, but for a film like this, it needs to be credited. It’s 200 crores, so we’ll have to wait and watch but I genuinely feel that more records will be broken in the coming days," he added.

Meanwhile, here’s a list of the top 10 grosser of all time:

Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion - Rs 7,08,99,00,000

Dangal - Rs 4,95,25,00,000

PK - Rs 4,48,74,00,000

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 4,22,13,00,000

Sanju - Rs 4,30,84,00,000

Sultan - Rs 4,14,14,00,000

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 4,32,43,00,000

Padmaavat - Rs 3,60,89,00,000

Dhoom 3 - Rs 3,48,73,00,000

War - Rs 3,44,58,00,000

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.