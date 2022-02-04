Will There Be Sequel Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha-Starrer 96? Details Inside

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha-starrer 96 has a dedicated fanbase and is considered one of Tamil cinema’s best romantic dramas. And now rumour has it that Vijay Sethupathi will return for a sequel to 96. Prem Kumar, the director of 96, is reportedly working on a sequel. In his most recent interview, though, the director denied any such thing.

96 is massively popular among fans and the rumours of an imminent sequel to the film have been fanned on social media.

The film 96 was released in 2018. C. Premkumar wrote and directed the film, which was produced by S. Nanthagopal of Madras Enterprises and distributed by Lalit Kumar under his Seven Screen Studios label.

Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, and Aadukalam Murugadoss played supporting parts in the film. The plot centred around a reunion of former students from the batch of 1996, twenty-two years later. The reunion also provided an opportunity for two former lovers, Ram and Jaanu, to iron out their differences.

However, Vijay Sethupati has never made a sequel to any of his films. He believes a classic film should not be retouched or reworked.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has many exciting films lined up in 2022. He has Vikram alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed the film.

He also has the rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, starring Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has a few Hindi projects in the works, including one with Katrina Kaif.

