Aarankya Kaandam Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja May Helm Ajith’s Thala 61

The fans of Thala Ajith are eagerly waiting for his film “Valimai", directed by H Vinoth, to hit the silver screen on Pongal, it is officially announced that the actor’s next movie is titled “Thala 61".

Ajith’s much-awaited Valimai will hit the silver screen in January. Besides Kartikeya Gummakonda, Raj Ayyapa, Yogi Babu, Gurbani, Pugazh, Achyuth, who are also playing important roles in the film, popular Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi also features in Thala 61.

In “Thala 61", Ajith will work with producer Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth. The shooting for the film Thala 61 is expected to begin early in 2022 and be released by the end of the year.

Reports also state that the actor has given a nod for a film to be directed by Thiyakarajan Kumararaja after listening to script narrations from various directors and producers.

Thiyakarajan Kumararaja is known for his films Aaranyu Kandam and Super Deluxe. Thus, it is being said that Ajith’s next will be directed by Thiyakarajan Kumararaja. However, people close to Ajith have denied any such development.

However, it is not new for actor Ajith to act continuously in films for the same director. Ajith-starrer Veeram, Vedalam, Vivekam and Viswasam were released in a series and directed by director Siva. So, experts suggest Ajith could work on his next venture with Thiyakarajan Kumararaja.

Earlier, when Gautham Vasudeva Menon directed “If You Know Me" and started filming with half script in hand, Andathun Director Sriram Raghavan and Thiagarajan Kumararaja helped him give a climax to the film.

The climax of the film was loved and appreciated more than the first half. Since Ajith was part of the film, he knows Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s calibre of making films and that could just become another reason for him to give a green signal to the director’s script.

