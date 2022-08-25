Will This Film be Mrunal Thakur's Next In Telugu Cinema? What We Know

Mrunal Thakur, who is basking in the success of her recently released Telugu film, Sita Ramam, attained fame across the country. The actress has been receiving a good response for her work from both audiences and critics.

Now, the latest reports say that Vyjayanthi Movies, the production behind Sita Ramam, has once again approached Mrunal to play the female lead in a Telugu movie. However, no official announcement has been yet made, and full details are yet to be known.

Sita Ramam, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, emerged as a huge success at the box office as it churned out ₹ 17.25 crore on its opening weekend. The film hit theatres on August 5 in all South Indian languages.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a love story set in two periods. As the name suggests, the upcoming film will narrate a captivating love story between Sita and Ram, played by Mrunal and Dulquer.

Discussing Mrunal’s acting journey so far, the actress made her film debut with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu released in 2014. In 2012, Thakur starred as a village girl in the international film Love Sonia. Meanwhile, she made her Bollywood entry in 2019 by acting in Vikas Bahl’s biopic Super 30. And in 2020, Thakur shined in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. In the same year, she appeared in the music video Gallan Goriya with John Abraham. In 2021, Thakur Rakesh acted in the sports drama Toofan directed by Omprakash Mehra.

Her last Bollywood release is Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was released on April 22 and was a huge failure at the box office. Now with Sita Ramam, the actress made her debut in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industry.

On the work front, Mrunal has a host of highly ambitious movies in the pipeline that includes Pooja Meri Jaan with director Navjot Gulati and Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here