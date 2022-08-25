Will This Popular Actor Play Taarak Mehta In The Popular Sitcom? What We Know

The popular small screen series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still popular among the audience. This series is still loved and adored even after so many years. Since Shailesh Lodha abruptly left one of the longest-running shows on Indian television, the names of other TV actors, who might succeed him, have been mentioned from time to time.

In addition to Taarak’s role, several names that were rumoured to succeed Dayaben as the show’s lead character also made the news. However, it appears that the producers have not yet settled on a successor as no name has been chosen.

Among many names earlier speculated to play the role of Taarak Mehta on the show, the most recent name to make news is actor Jainiraj Rajpurohit. Many unconfirmed reports recently spoke about the makers having confirmed Jainiraj Rajpurohit as stepping into Shailesh Lodha’s shoes.

A well-known face on television, Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has appeared in programmes such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Balika Vadhu. In addition to this, he worked as a film actor and appeared in the Bollywood films Oh My God, Outsourced, and Salaam Venky.

However, Asit Modi the producer of the show has categorically refused to give his stamp on the news. According to a report on Pinkvilla, Asit Modi has stated that Shailesh Lodha’s character on Taarak Mehta has not been replaced by any actor. He made it obvious to the portal, though, that the present priority is bringing Dayaben’s character back on track. The production claimed that finding Daya’s replacement is their current priority.

Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh have left the show as well recently. Shailesh Lodha, on the other hand, who is a renowned poet himself, hosted a new poetry programme called Waah Bhai Waah after hanging up his Taarak Mehta boots.

