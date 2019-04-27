English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Leave the MCU After Avengers Endgame? Actor Responds
Chris Hemsworth first featured as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 film 'Thor'.
Chris Hemsworth says he does not know what the future holds for his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Thor.
The 35-year-old actor, who stars as the Norse god of thunder in the MCU movies, said the fate of his character depends on the studio.
''There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. ... Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?'' Hemsworth said while speaking to Variety's and iHeartMedia's new film podcast 'The Big Ticket'.
The Australian actor first featured as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 film "Thor" and went on to portray the character in seven movies in total, including the latest release, "Avengers: Endgame".
Hemsworth said the role is much more than a "one in a lifetime" opportunity for him.
"The people I met working on these films truly became family. It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this (happens). This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.'
I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience," he said.
