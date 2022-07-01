Will Varun Manoharan Win Singing Challenge Against Sathya in Mouna Raagam 2?

Tamil TV show Mouna Raagam started with a promising storyline but soon the audience started losing interest in it. Its second season also met with a similar response. Mouna Raagam describes how Shakthi is abandoned by her father Karthik Krishna.

Season 2 is about Shakthi’s name changed to Sathya and the events that follow. A recent track will see Varun Manoharan losing the singing competition organized by Sathya’s uncle Palani. After losing the singing competition, Varun is asked to return to Chennai by Palani.

Sathya is pained by this sad turn of events. She cannot see Varun going away from her. At this point, Varun asks Sathya if she wanted to go to Chennai with him? But she did not want to disobey her uncle Palani and therefore she denies it.

While Uncle Palani has asked Varun to go back to Chennai, Sathya has not lost all hopes. She again tries to convince him. Surprisingly, Palani is convinced and gives Varun a second chance. In this second chance, he has to compete with Sathya in singing for 30 minutes.

Varun accepts the challenge but Shruthi Krishna is horrified.

According to reports, Karthik, Sathya’s father, will help Varun in this singing competition. Sathya and Varun’s love story has been a centre of interest among the audience for quite a long time.

