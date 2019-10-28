Will Vidya Balan be a Part of the Recreated Version of 'Aami Je Tomar' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be coming together for the sequel of 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ever since the cast has been announced, fans are excited and nostalgic in equal parts as they wish the old cast could also be the part of the film. The director Anees Bazmee recently teased that Vidya Balan might be a part of the recreated version of the song 'Aami Je Tomar.'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director said, “It could be Kiara or Kartik or it can be also picturised on the character which was played by Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But there is a suspense behind this which will unfold in a few days.”

This has created quite a buzz as the fans want to see Vidya Balan reprise her role as Monjulika and Kartik Aaryan in the new version of the song.

The director admitted that the song hasn't been recorded yet, but the makers are in the process of finding a composer for it. “As of now, we are meeting a lot of composers for the song. We are looking for the perfect person who can do justice to the original composition. And as far as choreographer is concerned, we will lock it once we finalise the song,” he said.

“It will be as legendary as the original one was, especially now as we have a lot of new technologies in music background. So yes, hopefully it will be a great one. I want to recreate it in a grand way, keeping in mind the scale of the film as the visuals need to do justice to the title song,” the director added.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

