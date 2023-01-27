With back-to-back blockbuster releases, Lokesh Kanagaraj is having an exceptional run in his career. The director started filming his forthcoming production, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The project’s working title is Thalapathy 67, and rumour has it that it will be a gangster drama. Thalapathy 67’s announcement teaser was to be released on January 26. However, it got delayed.

The director shared some intriguing developments on Thalapathy 67 while attending a promotional event with Behindwood. In the interview, the director revealed that the Thalapathy 67 announcement teaser won’t be released in January. Additionally, he stated that the teaser will likely be out by the first week of February. Further, the anchor questioned Lokesh on roping in Chiyaan Vikram for Thalapathy 67. The director gave a diplomatic reply and said the information will be shared soon. He said, “If I share the information now then how would it create suspense?”

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an exciting update on the Thalapathy 67 narrative. The director responded in the affirmative and said kids would also be able to see the movie with a possible romantic track of Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. However, the romantic subplot of Thalapathy 67 will be separate, says director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The project will star Thalapathy Vijay as a 40-year-old criminal. Trisha Krishnan will play the female lead in the film, reuniting the two after a very long time. With this movie, popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Tamil film debut as an antagonist. Cast members of the project include Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Das, and actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The celebrity cast is also believed to include Chiyaan Vikram and Kamal Haasan. The project’s original music and song compositions are being done by Anirudh Ravichander.

