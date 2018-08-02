Will We Never Learn? Indecent Proposal Reboot Rumored to Be In the Works

Paramount Players may be preparing to reboot one of the most-criticized films of the 1990s. According to entertainment website Collider.com, the studio division of Paramount Pictures has called on writer Erin Cressida Wilson to create an updated version of the love triangle story Indecent Proposal.In the original film by British director Adrian Lyne, which starred Robert Redford, Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, the plot centers on a married couple, who are very much in love, but who have fallen on hard times.Having lost their jobs, Diana and David Murphy, played by Moore and Harelson, decide to gamble their remaining savings in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they lose everything at the roulette table. Then they encounter a strange billionaire by the name of John Cage, played by Robert Redford, who offers them a million dollars if he can spend one night with Diana.Released in the early 1990s, the film, produced on a budget of $37 million, was a runaway success at the box office, grossing $266 million worldwide.American Erin Cressida Wilson, who recently provided the script for the 2016 adaptation of The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, has built a reputation for sucessfully bringing erotic tales to the big screen. She is most notably the screenwriter behind the 2002 film Secretary, which starred Maggie Gyllenhaal as a personal assistant in an submissive relationship with her boss, and Chloé (2009), in which a woman hires a call girl to seduce her husband.