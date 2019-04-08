Will You Also Try To Stop Lalu Prasad's Autobiography, Vivek Oberoi Asks Rahul Gandhi

Dear @RahulGandhi ji, on Monday morning in the Honorable Supreme Court, will you also try to stop your alliance partner @laluprasadrjd ji’s autobiography? Or is it just our film you’re after? Is this not #hypocrisy? #DoubleSpeak @yadavtejashwi @INCIndia#PMNarendraModi https://t.co/BW55d5fYaJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 6, 2019

Amidst the controversy over election rule violations by the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic, film’s lead actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday said the delay caused by “strong opponents” will not deter them.Vivek, who will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming biopic, shared a video of himself talking about the film’s release on Twitter.He said: “We all have put in efforts to make ‘PM Narendra Modi', which we wanted to share with you on April 5 but some people put us in so much of tough time that we couldn’t make it... We are trying that we come and show you the film on April 11.”The 42-year-old actor thanked the “Indian judiciary for giving justice” and the audience for giving their support.He added: “On Monday, we are being taken to the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that we will get blessings and support from there as well... I and My team would like to thank you because you support gives us courage... We are feeling lonely right now... When you send your blessings and supports... We feel stronger.”Vivek said that stronger opponents cannot unnerve him or the makers.“Even though our date has been delayed, we are undeterred. There are powerful people who are standing against us including many renowned lawyers of the Supreme Court. But we are certain that they can delay us, but cannot deter us,” he said.Vivek also tweeted to Congress President Rahul Gandhi moments before putting out the video.“Dear Rahul Gandhiji, on Monday morning in the Honourable Supreme Court, will you also try to stop your alliance partner Lalu Prasadji’s autobiography? Or is it just our film you’re after?,” he asked.