'Will You Marry Me?' Faisal Patel Proposes to Amisha Patel, Later Deletes Tweet

Bollywood actor Amisha Patel is currently busy shooting for Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar. However, the actor recently managed to hog the limelight for a reason completely unrelated to films. Wondering what that is? Here are the details.

Amisha has been publicly proposed to by the son of a late Congress leader. There have been rumours about the two seeing each other for quite a while. Faisal Patel, who is the son of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, recently celebrated his birthday and is known to be a close friend of Amisha.

On his birthday, Amisha shared some photos and wished him a great year ahead.

“Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year," she said in her tweet.

Happy bday my darling ⁦@mfaisalpatel⁩ … love uuuuu … ❤️💖💖💞💓💘have a super awesome year ❤️💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Yworua1hLv— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 30, 2021

But it was Faisal’s reply that won many a heart on Twitter. However, he deleted the post soon after. “Thank you, Ameesha. I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” Faisal had written.

Amisha had become an overnight sensation after her debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. Her stardom reached new heights after she starred in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol.

However, her dream run was cut short by a string of flops at the box office, and she faded away gradually from the silver screen. She is hoping for a comeback with Gadar 2.

