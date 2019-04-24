Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash has a Special Message for Roshan Abdul on His Birthday

Oru Adaar fame Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrated his birthday yesterday on April 23.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash has a Special Message for Roshan Abdul on His Birthday
Image: Instagram
Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who gained her overnight fame with a wink scene has again managed to be in the news. And this time it’s not her wink, but a lovely message for her co-star. However, the only similarity between them is Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Oru Adaar fame Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrated his birthday yesterday on April 23, and we are sure that the loveliest wish he might have received has to be from our wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.

In a heartfelt post on Roshan Abdul Rahoof’s birthday, Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, “I’m not really good with words. But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what. You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you. But I want you to know how much you mean to me. Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words. So, I wish you all the luck in life. Keep shining for me and stay blessed. I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always. And finally I promise to promise you all the promises.”



If that isn’t enough, Priya Prakash also shared a picture of them, with the caption, “Happy Birthday Osha.”

This ‘special’ note from Priya Prakash Varrier to Roshan Abdul on his birthday has definitely made the fans speculate about the blooming romance between the actors.

👫

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof acted together in Oru Adaar, and as per the speculations, that is where this love story first began.

