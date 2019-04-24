English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash has a Special Message for Roshan Abdul on His Birthday
Oru Adaar fame Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrated his birthday yesterday on April 23.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who gained her overnight fame with a wink scene has again managed to be in the news. And this time it’s not her wink, but a lovely message for her co-star. However, the only similarity between them is Roshan Abdul Rahoof.
Oru Adaar fame Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrated his birthday yesterday on April 23, and we are sure that the loveliest wish he might have received has to be from our wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.
In a heartfelt post on Roshan Abdul Rahoof’s birthday, Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, “I’m not really good with words. But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what. You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you. But I want you to know how much you mean to me. Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words. So, I wish you all the luck in life. Keep shining for me and stay blessed. I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always. And finally I promise to promise you all the promises.”
If that isn’t enough, Priya Prakash also shared a picture of them, with the caption, “Happy Birthday Osha.”
This ‘special’ note from Priya Prakash Varrier to Roshan Abdul on his birthday has definitely made the fans speculate about the blooming romance between the actors.
Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof acted together in Oru Adaar, and as per the speculations, that is where this love story first began.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Oru Adaar fame Roshan Abdul Rahoof celebrated his birthday yesterday on April 23, and we are sure that the loveliest wish he might have received has to be from our wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.
In a heartfelt post on Roshan Abdul Rahoof’s birthday, Priya Prakash Varrier wrote, “I’m not really good with words. But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what. You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you. But I want you to know how much you mean to me. Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words. So, I wish you all the luck in life. Keep shining for me and stay blessed. I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always. And finally I promise to promise you all the promises.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m not really good with words.But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me.You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what.You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you.But I want you to know how much you mean to me.Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words.So, I wish you all the luck in life.Keep shining for me and stay blessed.I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always.And finally I promise to promise you all the promises💕
If that isn’t enough, Priya Prakash also shared a picture of them, with the caption, “Happy Birthday Osha.”
This ‘special’ note from Priya Prakash Varrier to Roshan Abdul on his birthday has definitely made the fans speculate about the blooming romance between the actors.
Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof acted together in Oru Adaar, and as per the speculations, that is where this love story first began.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results