Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier Sizzles in Bikini, See Pics From Her Thailand Trip

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who made everyone’s heart skip a beat with her deadly wink in the movie Oru Adaar Love, has become a popular face in the film industry. An avid social media buff, the actress makes sure to keep her fans posted on her whereabouts. She often drops snippets from her glamorous photoshoots leaving fans gushing.

Recently Priya seems to have switched on her vacation mode, enjoying her trip to the heavenly country of Thailand. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from her trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

The 22-year-old stunner set the temperatures soaring with alluring poses in a swimming pool. Half-immersed in the glimmery waters, Priya looked like a breath of fresh air, wearing a wrap-around, pink-knitted bralette.

She sported zero make-up, flaunting her flawless skin for the photos. While in the first snap, the actress flashed a subtle smile, she struck a bold pose for the next frame, ruffling her drenched hair and staring right at the lens. The high-rise buildings at a distance behind her made the snap absolutely picture-perfect.

Top showsha video

Priya successfully captivated fans with her bikini-clad avatar. Her admirers showered the actress with heaps of praises adding slew of heart and fire emojis.

“Wow,” wrote one user. “Hot as hell,” lavished another. “Stunning,” commented a third.

Earlier, Priya also shared some glimpses of her travel escapade to Kerala’s Varkala. She turned heads with her uber-chic beach-ready look, sporting a marble-dyed, multi-colored bralette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)



Priya Prakash was last seen in the 2021 film Ishq opposite Teja Sajja. The film failed to impress the audiences. She will next be working in a suspense-thriller, titled Sridevi Bungalow, helmed by director Prasanth Mumbully.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here