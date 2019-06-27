Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier Turns Singer for Malayalam Film Finals

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation, last year after her wink scene for her debut Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, has shown a new skill to her fans. Apparently, the actress has turned into a singer for upcoming Malayalam film Finals. The romantic duet song, Nee Mazhavillu Pole has vocals by Naresh Iyer and Priya Prakash Varrier. The makers of the Mollywood movie unveiled a video of Priya Prakash Varrier singing the song in a studio.

The Oru Adaar Love actress took to Instagram to share the video of her singing the song and wrote, “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the wonderful response to my first attempt! Do watch the full video if you haven’t by clicking the link in my bio.”

The women-centric film, Finals has south-Indian actress Rajisha Vijayan playing the role of a cyclist, who is training to compete in the Olympic Games in 2020. The movie is written and directed by Arun PR, and will be released on December 18, 2019. The movie also has Niranj S and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, actress Priya Prakash Varrier made a debut in her acting career with the movie Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. She was roped in the lead role opposite Roshan Abdul. The actress will be soon seen in her Bollywood debut movie Sridevi Bungalow, which is directed by Prasanth Mambully. The movie is slated to release in December this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more