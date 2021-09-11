‘Wink Girl Priya Varrier Shows Her Moves in 'Shut up and Bend Over' Trend

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who gained massive popularity after her ‘wink’ video went viral, has a dedicated fanbase on social media. Priya predominantly works in the south film industry but has fans across the country. The 21-year-old has more than 7 million followers on Instagram. In her recent post, a reel, the actor has participated in a viral trend on Instagram. She is performing on the English song “Touch It" by singer KiDi.

The viral trend, in the form of a reel, usually spans 10-15 seconds and features netizens bending a little and shaking their hips as the song goes “shut up and bend over”. Priya nailed the dance performance with her killer moves. The actor was wearing a pink crop top t-shirt and black leggings and looked as fabulous as ever.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CToYPQypXHq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has amassed more than 1.4 million views so far with her fans showering love and praises in the comment section. Priya’s followers have bombarded her with heart and fire emojis. The post has received over 2 lakh likes and around 1,250 comments.

Priya rose to fame in 2018 when her clip from the Malayalam romantic comedy “Oru Adaar Love" dominated the internet. The viral video showed her as a student in the movie, winking at a boy inside a classroom.

The 21-year-old has since capitalised on the fame through her social media presence. She frequently drops her reels and posts on Instagram detailing her lifestyle. She has also worked in multiple films in her career.

Oru Adaar Love was her first major film following which she became part of two Telugu projects - Check and Ishq. She will next be seen in the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow. The suspense thriller is directed by Prasanth Mumbully.

