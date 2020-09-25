‘Wink Girl’ Priya Varrier Shows Her Singing Talent in New Video, Croons 'MS Dhoni' Song

Priya Prakash Varrier or the ‘wink girl’ became a household name when a clip from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love got viral in 2018. She is now receiving admiration from her fans after the actress released a new video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen singing several songs from Bollywood.

The song chosen by Priya to begin her video is Channa Mereya, the song for heartbroken lovers from the 2016 Karan Johar film’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was picturised on Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan.

In her singing video, Priya is wearing a yellow coloured top and her hair is tied in a ponytail, giving her the ‘girl next door’ look. The setting of the video also looks homely. There is a picture of Priya in the background of the frame but is prominently visible.

The caption of this video says, “For you... Priya Varrier.”

The actor said she has chosen songs suggested by viewers in a previous video. This explains her caption ‘for you’ because the video is dedicated to her fans. Priya also sang several Malayam songs and popular yesteryear number from Bollywood like Tum Mile Dil Khile from the 1995 film Criminal, picturised on Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala. She also sang Tu Hi Re from the Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster hit 1995 film Bombay and Kaun Tujhe from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni biopic.

Her melodious voice has impressed her fans who are leaving several positive comments on the video.

Appreciating her singing, a fan commented, “You are such a talented singer.” Another fan said that her decision to start a YouTube channel was good as the fans can now interact with her and know her better.

Priya Prakash Varrier has appeared in several Malayam films and became a sensation countrywide when a clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral. Her wink left the viewers impressed and the video became an instant favourite.

The film directed by Omar Lulu hit the silver screen in 2019. Oru Adaar Love received mixed reviews but Priya became famous. The actress will be next seen in the film Sridevi Bungalow which will revolve around the death of superstar Sridevi in a drowning accident.