Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards
The trophies for Sam Mendes' movie 1917 included best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography. 'Joker' won three awards including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Below is the complete list of winners at BAFTAs 2020.
Renée Zellweger (L), Joaquin Phoenix at BAFTA Awards 2020
Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), presented Sunday:
Film -- “1917”
British Film -- “1917”
Director -- Sam Mendes, “1917”
Actor -- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Actress -- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Supporting Actress -- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Rising Star -- Micheal Ward
British Debut -- Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, “Bait”
Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, “1917”
Original Screenplay -- “Parasite”
Adapted Screenplay -- “Jojo Rabbit”
Film Not in the English Language — “Parasite”
Original Score -- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
Editing -- “Le Mans ’66”
Production Design -- “1917”
Casting -- “Joker”
Costume Design -- “Little Women”
Sound -- “1917”
Visual Effects -- “1917”
Makeup and Hair -- “Bombshell”
Animated Film -- “Klaus”
British Short Film -- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
British Short Animation -- “Grandad Was a Romantic”
Documentary -- “For Sama”
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema -- Andy Serkis
Academy Fellowship -- Kathleen Kennedy
