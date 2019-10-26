Take the pledge to vote

Winnie Harlow Called Ranveer Singh's This Look Epic

Ranveer Singh recently dazzled on the red carpet of an awards night, which also saw model-activist Winnie Harlow winning the Global Changemaker of the Year trophy.

Updated:October 26, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Winnie Harlow Called Ranveer Singh's This Look Epic
Ranveer Singh is known to be quite daring when it comes to his fashion choices. It is also one of the features that sets him apart from the list of contemporaries and adds to his ever-growing fan-following. The actor has now also accounted for Winnie Harlow in his fan club as the 24-year-old model-activist could not help but gush over Ranveer Singh's latest look at an awards function that the two were part of recently.

Read: Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Opens Lower Than Mission Mangal, Kesari, Earns Rs 18.85 Crore

Ranveer and Winnie attended the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and Ranveer showed up at the event dressed in a maroon suit with a matching beret and a stick. The 'Man of the Year' was seen taking funny clicks with a cameramen at the red carpet.

Winnie meanwhile opted for a green shiny gown. She was named the 'Global Changemaker of the Year' at the awards ceremony. Later responding to one of Ranveer's pictures on Instagram of the same look as he donned at the awards night, Winnie wrote, "You looked EPIC."

Fans could not help but gush over Ranveer's latest look and Winnie sure added some glam to the list. Check out pics from Ranveer's latest fashion outing and Winnie's response to it here:

image 1

On the movies front, Ranveer next features in Kabir Khan's '83, set to release in April 2020. He plays the role of famed Indian all-rounder and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in '83, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to be helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang.

