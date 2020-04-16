MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Wish Angrezi Medium Released a Bit Earlier Or Later, Says Kiku Sharda

Wish Angrezi Medium Released a Bit Earlier Or Later, Says Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda said Irrfan Khan hasn't done a film in a long time, given his health conditions. It was such an important thing for everyone to see him, and I was really hoping that people would get a chance to see him in theatre.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Share this:

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda feels bad that Irrfan Khan's comeback film Angrezi Medium didn't get a proper run at the box-office owing the shutdown of theatres all over India in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. The movie later had its digital release.

"It's crazy and really sad. I really wish that Angrezi Medium would have released a little earlier or little after -- at least, we would have had a proper release. The movie was taken down after one day of release. It is such a beautiful film and Irrfan Khan hasn't done a film in a long time, given his health conditions. It was such an important thing for everyone to see him, and I was really hoping that people would get a chance to see him in theatre," said Kiku.

Apart from Irrfan and Kiku, the Homi Adajania-helmed also features Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranveer Shorey, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"The response of people who have seen the film is great. People have reached out to me on social media platforms and praised the movie. And of course, everyone is talking about the great ensemble cast. Each and every character is being praised, every actor is apt and remarkably good in the role they performed. The chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal was very much appreciated. People are in awe of the story as well. It is such a beautiful story of a father and a daughter, and it is such a positive film," he said.

Kiku also said that Irrfan Khan was the reason he agreed to do the film. "I knew Irrfan Khan was doing the movie and that was reason enough for me to join the ensemble cast. I knew my character and brief, but the selling item was Irrfan Khan. I would get to work with him, share screen space with him, so that was enough for me. I have loved, adored and admired Irrfan Khan's work. Some of his movies are remarkable. So, working with him has been an honour and pleasure for me," he said.

Kiku Sharda is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, portraying various roles including Santosh and Bumper, and his very famous character Baccha Yadav.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,422,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,966

  • Cured/Discharged

    512,252

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,078

    +6,365
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres