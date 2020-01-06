Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wish He'd Spoken to Me About His Pain, Says Kushal Punjabi's Co-star Aartii Naagpal

Aartii Naagpal is "ashamed instead of feeling sorry" on hearing about Kushal Punjabi's suicide. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Aartii Naagpal, Kushal Punjabi (R)

Actress Aartii Naagpal, who was working with Kushal Punjabi on a web series titled "r.p.m", is "ashamed instead of feeling sorry" on hearing about the former's suicide.

Read: Kushal Was Not Serious About His Family, Says Wife Audrey Dolhen

"Recently, my colleague Kushal Punjabi took this decision. I really felt ashamed on hearing this news, instead of feeling sorry. I wish he had spoken to me about his pain. Had he been daring enough to show his wounds, he would have been alive. Running away from life doesn't change reality," Aartii said, opening up to freepressjournal.in.

Grand daughter filmmaker Vithhaldas Panchotia, she is not new to such incidents. "I was literally born in the Hindi film industry and I have seen umpteen cases of suicide of film and non-film personalities. The fact is, I too have been through this internal torture for many years." She continued.

Speaking to freepressjournal.in, Aartii also opened up about her own stint with depression: "Due to my previous toxic relationship, I tried to commit suicide four times. I forgot that what was happening to me was not permanent. I was very weak and vulnerable. I had forgotten my inner strength and that I have two children. Going through a divorce since the last eight years, fighting 40 false cases, it all took a toll on me."

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

He came into limelight after winning the reality show "Zor Ka Jhatka", and went on to do other reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

Kushal also worked in movies like "Lakshya", "Kaal", "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal" and "Crazy Cukkad Family".

