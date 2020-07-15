Wish I Could Fit in Your Shoes: Babil Pens Emotional Ode in Memory of Irrfan Khan

It’s been over two months since the world lost a legendary actor, Irrfan leaving an enormous void in the realm of cinema and in millions of hearts. His son, Babil Khan has been ceaselessly sharing memories of his father in pictures and videos he is posting on his social media handle.
Last night, the elder son of the late actor shared a heart-touching ode on Instagram remembering his father and standing up for his family in hours of need. In a lengthy note, Babil expressed his wish of fitting into his father’s shoes, and lamented about how he feels being always just a little too late.
Babil accompanied his message with a few pictures he uploaded first of which, a beautiful monochromatic picture, featuring Irrfan and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, sharing a candid moment. He also shared a few throwbacks which show him along with his younger brother Ayaan during one of their getaways.
While concluding his tribute, Babil extended immense love for his mother also asking her to tell him she loves him back too. He added that he would give it all for her as he loves her more than life itself.
5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. ) @sikdarsutapa
A few days ago, Babil shared his first video message on Instagram where he expressed gratitude to all his father’s fans. In the recording, Babil thanked everyone for supporting him and his family through what has been a bittersweet journey.
I’m not even judging this decision anymore, fuck it, like saying thank you should never feel wrong, especially just cause you think you don’t look cool :P शॉर्ट में शुक्रिया बोल रहाँ हूँ, आपके सहारे खेलिए, इस अजीब सफ़र में। (‘see translation’ fucking up my caption like..)
Irrfan passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.