Wish I Could Fit in Your Shoes: Babil Pens Emotional Ode in Memory of Irrfan Khan

It’s been over two months since the world lost a legendary actor, Irrfan leaving an enormous void in the realm of cinema and in millions of hearts. His son, Babil Khan has been ceaselessly sharing memories of his father in pictures and videos he is posting on his social media handle.

Last night, the elder son of the late actor shared a heart-touching ode on Instagram remembering his father and standing up for his family in hours of need. In a lengthy note, Babil expressed his wish of fitting into his father’s shoes, and lamented about how he feels being always just a little too late.

Babil accompanied his message with a few pictures he uploaded first of which, a beautiful monochromatic picture, featuring Irrfan and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, sharing a candid moment. He also shared a few throwbacks which show him along with his younger brother Ayaan during one of their getaways.

While concluding his tribute, Babil extended immense love for his mother also asking her to tell him she loves him back too. He added that he would give it all for her as he loves her more than life itself.

A few days ago, Babil shared his first video message on Instagram where he expressed gratitude to all his father’s fans. In the recording, Babil thanked everyone for supporting him and his family through what has been a bittersweet journey.

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.