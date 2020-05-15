Wish I Could Meet Richa Chadha, Says Ali Fazal Amid Lockdown

Ali Fazal, who is currently quarantining at his Mumbai residence due to the coronavirus outbreak, said that he wished he could meet girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha. The actor admitted that the lockdwon would be easier if he could meet Richa after taking safety measures.

“If we take the right precautions, we can go and meet our loved ones. I talk to her but I wish I could go and meet her. But there are restrictions because people are going around without masks and loitering around on the streets,” told Hindustan Times.

Ali, who is also entertaining fans with his writings on Instagram said, “I’m not a poet. I just write sometimes for myself. But someday if I believe that I’m worth something, I might write professionally. I’m currently developing some scripts. Going ahead, I would want to try my hands at screenplay writing.”

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. The multi-starrer whodunnit is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film will star Branagh as sleuth Hercule Poirot, along with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening amongst others.

Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Shakeela biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh and Madam Chief Minister by Subhash Kapoor.

