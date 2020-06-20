Wish Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Got Married, Writes Sandip Ssingh in Heartfelt Post for Actress

Sandip Ssingh is said to be one of the close friends of Sushant Singh Rajput. From accompanying the actor's sister to the hospital to last rites to supporting Ankita Lokhande, Ssingh has stood with the bereaved's family during the difficult time.

On Friday, Ssingh took to social media and shared a heartfelt note for Lokhande, who's reported to be devastated by Sushant's suicide. Listing down multiple memories with Sushant and Ankita, Ssingh wrote that only she could have saved him and he wishes how they both could have married. He mentioned that to date Ankita has not removed Sushant's name from the house nameplate and they both were made for each other.

"Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!



Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house," he wrote.

"Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it," wrote Ssingh in his post.

You can read the full post here:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The police didn’t find any suicide note and are probing if Sushant was depressed due to any professional rivalry.

Anil Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Home Minister, had said investigators will look into the possible cause of his alleged clinical depression.

Follow @News18Movies for more

