'Wish These Leaders Stop Tripping About Power': Cardi B on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

American rapper Cardi B commented on the dangerous situation between Russia and Ukraine after a Twitter user asked for her thoughts on the ongoing conflict.

The Grammy-winning rapper has slammed world leaders for focusing on the wrong causes. Cardi B replied to the person by saying, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about who’s really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.” Further, she said that “war, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9— Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

Following her remark, another fan claimed that the rapper was not behind the aforementioned tweet, and she quickly responded with a video message to her supporters to clarify her position.

“This phone isn’t hacked; it’s really me," she explained. “I honestly want to say a lot of things, but I’m just going to mind my own business because I feel like I have such a large platform that if I don’t say the correct things, I might get killed."

Cardi then elaborated on her current thoughts on international leaders, saying she wanted them to reach a “logical conclusion." She went on to say that she was “really not on NATO’s side" or “on Russia’s side."

“I’m actually on the side of the citizens," Cardi B adds. “At the end of the day, the world is currently in crisis." She further said that this inflation was not only happening in America but all across the world and, it’s really difficult to get the economy back on track.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military action" in Ukraine’s east on Thursday, February 24. Blasts were recorded on the suburbs of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, and Kyiv immediately after his address.

