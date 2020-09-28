Wish We Celebrated SP Balasubrahmanyam a Lot More When He Was Alive, Says R Madhavan

While the country mourns the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, actor R Madhavan wishes that the country celebrated him much more when he was alive. In a recent interview, he said that the legendary singer has left a void in the hearts of his fans and admirers.

Talking to Indian Express, Madhavan said, “It was always comforting to know Balasubrahmanyam sir was there. I always felt comfortable that I would find a song worthy of him and maybe he will sing a song for my movie. Now that comfort is gone.”

He said he is overwhelmed by the love pouring in for the singer, but wished that he was appreciated as much when he was alive. “And you have people sending you his songs on social media and giving you their opinion about him. I wish we had done that more when he was alive. I wish we had celebrated him a lot more when he was alive. That’s one of the overwhelming feelings I have right now because truly, we have lost a genius,” he added.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, September 25th due to Covid-19 complications. He was admitted in MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. He was Covid negative since September but still under ICU till 25th morning when his health suffered a setback. He passed away after suffering from a cardio-respiratory attack.