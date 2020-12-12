Wish You Continue To Inspire And Redefine Style: Film Personalities On Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday

Mumbai: Several stars from the Indian film industry, including Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan, extended their heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth as the megastar turned 70 on Saturday. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was christened Rajinikanth by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 film “Apoorva Raagangal” he debuted, in a supportive role.

His unique attributes like style and charisma helped him grow and heroism came to him with ease while his racy one liners known as ‘punch dialogues’ in the Tamil speaking world made him larger than life which became truly evident with his 1995 blockbuster “Basha”. Over the years, the actor has given blockbusters such as “Sivaji”, “Enthiran”, “2.0”, “Kabali”, “Petta”, “Kaala” and many others.

Taking to Twitter, Rahman and shared a common display picture (CDP) made by fans for the star. “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health,” Rahman tweeted.

Malayalam star Mohanlal posted a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote, “Happy birthday dear.” Telugu star Mahesh Babu tweeted that he hopes Rajinikanth continues to inspire many more people through his work. “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always,” he said.

Salmaan also mentioned the actor’s awe-inspiring quality and wrote, “An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honoured to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP.” Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “All my love & respect to you @rajinikanth Sir on your birthday. May you have the happiest, healthiest years yet!” Filmmaker A R Murugadoss, who recently directed the megastar in “Darbar”, also sent him his best wishes. “Happy birthday superstar @rajinikanth sir, the pillar of Indian cinema. Wishing you all success and all the happiness in the world. Keep inspiring us sir #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth” he wrote.

“Baahubali” star Ramya Krishnan posted, “Happy birthday to my ever favorite #Padayappa @rajinikanth from your one and only #nilambari #HBDRajiniKanth” On December 3, Rajinikanth announced the launch of his political party in January 2021, ending years of speculation on his political entry. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep wished him good luck for his party and said Rajinikanth is a “legend” who defined “class and mass together.” “A true superstar who could make the impossible possible. Much happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir and best wishes to a new beginning of your political career. Happy returns,” the 47-year-old actor wrote.

“Moothon” star Nivin Pauly took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth sir! Thank you for inspiring all of us! Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy.” .