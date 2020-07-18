Wish You Were Here: Sanjana Sanghi Shares 'Really Special Memory' with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is just a week away from its premiere. Remembring her late co-star, Sanjana took to social media to share a "really special memory" of them together along with a still from the film.

In the picture, Sanjana and Sushant are flashing a big smile as they share a warm hug. Sharing the photo, Sanjana penned a heartfelt post and said that she is thinking about the actor prior to the release of the film. "Can’t believe we’re just one week away from our labour of love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts. Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating," she wrote.

"It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here."

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of the best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also star Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

Marking the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, it is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life.

Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions. AR Rahman, who has sung the title track, has composed the film score and soundtrack.