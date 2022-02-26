'Wishing Blockbuster Success': Manchu Manoj on Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bheemla Nayak

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s latest film, Bheemla Nayak, has taken the whole of South India by storm. With the hype around Bheemla Nayak at an all-time high, expectations have also increased. There’s a Bheemla Nayak mania across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film premiered worldwide on February 25. Best wishes for the movie have been pouring in from all quarters.

Actor Manchu Manoj recently made some interesting comments about Bheemla Nayak on Twitter. Manchu Manoj tweeted that he was very happy to see two of his favourite heroes — Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati — in one frame. Wishing a “blockbuster success" for the movie, he extended his best wishes to both Pawan Kalyan and Rana. Here’s the tweet:

“My 2 favourite people in one frame. So happy to hear all the positive response already!!! Wishing a blockbuster success for the one and only power star @PawanKalyan anna, my darling @RanaDaggubati and the entire team of 3Vikram garu," he said.

Advertisement

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Sagar K Chandra and narrated by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is getting an overwhelming response in the two Telugu states as well as overseas. The movie seems to have grossed over 8 million dollars in the US alone, having premiered in over 400 theatres there.

My 2 favourite people in one frame 😍So happy to hear all the positive response already!!! Wishing a blockbuster success for the one and only power star @PawanKalyan anna, my darling @RanaDaggubati and the entire team of 3Vikram garu 🔥#BheemlaNayakMania #BheemlaNayak pic.twitter.com/eDT6XDoKWy— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) February 25, 2022

The digital rights for the movie have been bought by both Disney+Hotstar and Aha. It is said that the film will be available on the two OTT platforms within 50 days of its release. The team is preparing to release the film simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana are paired opposite Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon respectively. Rana Daggubati is essaying the role of Daniel Shekhar in this movie, produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The music for the film has been composed by S. Thaman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.