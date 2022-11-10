With 1 Cr Tickets Sold in Karnataka, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Still Going Strong

Kannada film Kantara’s unstoppable run at the box office, which began on September 30, is showing no signs of slowing down even after almost a month and a half since its release. Since the movie is still making money at the box office, the OTT release date of the film was also postponed from November 4 to November 18. Kantara is consistently breaking records, whether it be in terms of the total number of viewers who have seen the movie or the box office results in the different languages it has been released in.

Just a few days ago, Hombale films that bankrolled Kantara had declared that Kantara recorded the biggest number of footfalls in Karnataka for any of their films at 77 lakhs, even beating the KGF films. And now, Kantara has done wonders by selling a record 1 crore tickets in the state of Karnataka. And the figures are estimated to rise, given the fact that the film is still pulling crowds to the theatre.

Hombale Films have reportedly also renegotiated their deal with Amazon Prime Video, to which the streaming rights of Kantara were sold before the theatrical release. However, at that time the massive success of the film was unexpected and dubbing into other languages was supposed to be after a month coinciding with the OTT release. But only did the success of the Kannada version make the team dub the film in just two weeks, but the OTT release after a month was also pushed forward.

Although the film has been tentatively marked for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 18, the date may be postponed further if the movie keeps drawing crowds to the theatre.

