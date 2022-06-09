With 2.5 Million Followers, Hruta Durgule is The Most Followed Marathi Star on Instagram

Hruta Durgule is a well-known Marathi television personality, who headlines Man Udu Udu Zhala. The actress has a sizable social media following. With the forthcoming film Ananya, she is also set to make her big-screen debut.

But before that, Hruta became the most followed Marathi celebrity on Instagram having over 2.5 million followers. The recently shared this news on Instagram, much to the delight of her Insta fam.

She shared a picture montage clip and wrote, “Blessed to have 2.5 million of you who unconditionally love, and support each new thing I do… Grateful and beyond!!” The video opened with a “2.5M followers” written on it and went on to show us glimpses of Hruta’s journey so far.

Blessings and wishes started pouring in for the actor soon after she posted the news. Many fans as well as celebs commented on her post and congratulated Hruta on the milestone number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hruta Durgule (@hruta12)



Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor recently got married to the love of her life Prateek Shah on May 18. Following the nuptials, she jetted off to Istanbul with her husband for her honeymoon. She shared many updates and pictures from her fairytale honeymoon.

On the work front, Hruta is now all poised to make her Marathi silver screen debut with Pratap Phad’s Ananya. She is going to play the titular role in the film. She recently shared the much-awaited teaser of the movie, which has piqued the interest of her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hruta Durgule (@hruta12)



Going by the teaser Ananya appears to be the narrative of a spirited girl and her dreams. Ananya has created a lot of excitement on social media and was written by the director himself. Dreamweaver Entertainment is producing the film in collaboration with Ravi Jadhav Films. The film is set to enter theatres on June 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.