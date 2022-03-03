With 350 Screens for Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Sharwanand Gets His Biggest US Release

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, will premiere worldwide on Friday, February 4. The trailer of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu has been released and it received a great response on YouTube. A behind-the-scenes video of the trailer has also been unveiled for the internet audience.

The film will be released in over 315 theatres in the United States. The film is said to be the biggest release of Sharwanand’s career in the US.

Sukumar has provided the voiceover for the film. The movie was supposed to premiere on February 24. However, with Bheemla Nayak releasing the next day, the film had to be postponed to March 4. The Kishore Thirumala directorial has Devi Sri Prasad’s music.

Along with Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Sharwanand is also working on Oke Oka Jeevitham where Akkineni Amala is playing an important role. This is Sharwanand’s 30th film. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are producing the film under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Tarun Bhaskar has written the dialogues for the movie.

Last year, Sharwanand was seen in Srikaram, which was not a huge hit in theatres. However, the film received a decent response on the OTT platform. After that, he acted Maha Samudram directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film failed to make any impact.

