With 8 Million Followers, Simbu Now Most Followed Tamil Actor on Instagram

Another day, another milestone for superstar Silambarasan TR, who is commonly known as Simbu. He has now become the most followed actor on Instagram among all the Tamil actors with 8 million followers now.

Though Ajith Kumar, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and Rajinikanth are not on Instagram, Kamal Haasan has 1.6 million followers, Vijay Sethupathi has 5 million followers and Dhanush has 4.2 million followers. Jai Bhim star Suriya has 4.3 million followers.

Simbu is a frequent social media user. Recently, the actor posted a picture wherein he was seen in a black leather jacket by Dolce & Gabbana, the world’s leading design house, delivering major fashion goals. He paired it with a navy-blue t-shirt for a cool and elegant look. The picture got almost around 4 lakh likes and went viral on the internet.

Silambarasan’s last release Maanaadu, which was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, turned out to be a huge hit. Suresh Kamatchi produced the film, which also starred SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles.

The story follows an ordinary man and a police officer locked in a time loop on the day of the chief minister’s public conference. The duo is compelled to repeat the same day over and over again. At the box office, the film grossed over Rs 135 crore.

Simbu began his career in films as a child artist. He made his debut as a male lead in the Tamil language romantic action film Kadhal Azhivathillai in 2002. His father T Rajendar wrote, directed, and produced the movie. The film received mixed reviews, yet it was a box office success for 100 days.

