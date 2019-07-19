Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

With a Heartfelt Note, Twinkle Khanna Remembers Dad Rajesh Khanna on 7th Death Anniversary

Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012, at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai. According to sources, he succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With a Heartfelt Note, Twinkle Khanna Remembers Dad Rajesh Khanna on 7th Death Anniversary
Image: Instagram
Loading...

The first superstar of Bollywood Rajesh Khanna breathed his last on July 18, 2012. One of the most successful stars ever in Bollywood, Khanna left an everlasting impact on Hindi cinema with his acting skills. His eldest daughter Twinkle Khanna paid a tribute to her father on his seventh death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the actress-turned-author shared a childhood picture along with her dad. She posted it with the caption, "Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs..."

A few months ago, on April 27, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a throwback newspaper clipping of the time when she was born. She shared it with the caption, "Treasures people find and send my way and yes even then it seems my weight was of paramount importance:) #OnceUponATime"

Popularly known as Kaka, Rajesh Khanna was undisputedly one of the best actors in Bollywood for a few years. In a short period of time, Khanna gave a series of hit movies, including Bawarchi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Swarg, Kati Patang and Kudrat, among others.

He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973 and they had two daughters together - Twinkle and Rinkie. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with the late actor, posted his picture on their birthday, with the caption, "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever"

Rajesh Khanna died on 18 July 2012, at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai. Sources confirmed that his health had been deteriorating since July 2011 as he was diagnosed with cancer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram