With a Heartfelt Note, Twinkle Khanna Remembers Dad Rajesh Khanna on 7th Death Anniversary

The first superstar of Bollywood Rajesh Khanna breathed his last on July 18, 2012. One of the most successful stars ever in Bollywood, Khanna left an everlasting impact on Hindi cinema with his acting skills. His eldest daughter Twinkle Khanna paid a tribute to her father on his seventh death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the actress-turned-author shared a childhood picture along with her dad. She posted it with the caption, "Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs..."

Still lives on-in my heart and within all the millions who made space for him in theirs.. pic.twitter.com/NI4j0P4x4k — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 18, 2019

A few months ago, on April 27, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a throwback newspaper clipping of the time when she was born. She shared it with the caption, "Treasures people find and send my way and yes even then it seems my weight was of paramount importance:) #OnceUponATime"

Popularly known as Kaka, Rajesh Khanna was undisputedly one of the best actors in Bollywood for a few years. In a short period of time, Khanna gave a series of hit movies, including Bawarchi, Haathi Mere Saathi, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Swarg, Kati Patang and Kudrat, among others.

He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973 and they had two daughters together - Twinkle and Rinkie. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with the late actor, posted his picture on their birthday, with the caption, "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever"

Rajesh Khanna died on 18 July 2012, at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai. Sources confirmed that his health had been deteriorating since July 2011 as he was diagnosed with cancer.

