‘With a Heavy Heart...’: Shivani Rajasekhar Opts Out of Femina Miss India 2022

Shivani Rajasekhar is slowly emerging as one of the most prominent actors in the South film industry. Shivani is the daughter of veteran actor Rajasekhar. The young actor has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting skills and good looks. Earlier this year, Shivani had announced that she was embarking on a new journey and entering the Femina Miss India beauty pageant.

However, the actor now announced that she was opting out of the prestigious competition. Shivani shared the news on Instagram and revealed her unexpected decision.

“It was very unfortunate that I missed out on a majority of training and grooming sessions and the sub-contests, first because of my medical theory exams and then I was down with Malaria. I was hoping to bounce back soon. But nothing seems to work my way. My practical exams have been preponed, and they have started from today, and I have an exam on the 3rd July too, which is the same Miss India Grand Finale Day,” read Shivani’s heartfelt note.

The actor further added, “Therefore with a heavy heart, I’m here confirming that I won’t be a part of Femina Miss India Journey anymore. Thank you for being a wonderful team Miss India ORG and for constantly supporting me in every possible way, especially Varsha Gupta mam much love and miss you guys. Hopefully, I’ll come back next year, and I wish all the very best to all the super-talented and beautiful finalists for the grand finale! Go, Girls!”

It is worth noting that Shivani is also pursuing an MBBS degree in Hyderabad. Going by Shivani’s post, it seems that the actor is backing out from the beauty pageant due to her medical studies. Shivani has impressed the audience with her work in films like Nenjukku Needhi and Adbhutham. The gorgeous actress will also feature in the upcoming thriller drama movie, Shekhar.

