English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With a Sentimental Farewell, 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Fans in Tears of Delight
The Big Bang Theory, the show about four brilliant but socially inept scientists that made geeks and comic book nerds pop culture cool, began in 2007 and went on to win 10 Emmy awards
The Big Bang Theory, the show about four brilliant but socially inept scientists that made geeks and comic book nerds pop culture cool, began in 2007 and went on to win 10 Emmy awards
Loading...
Sheldon and Amy won their Nobel Prize and the elevator was finally fixed in a sentimental finale on Thursday to television comedy series The Big Bang Theory that left fans in tears of delight.
Penny got pregnant, Amy got a makeover and Sheldon apologized to his long-suffering friends “for not being the friend you deserve” as the most-watched comedy on U.S. television ended its 12-year run.
The Big Bang Theory, the show about four brilliant but socially inept scientists that made geeks and comic book nerds pop culture cool, began in 2007 and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, four of them for Jim Parsons as quirky theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper.
For the past seven years, it has been the No. 1 comedy on U.S. television with an audience of some 20 million people, and with fans as far afield as Russia and France.
Thursday’s one-hour series finale gave fans the kind of closure many had been hoping for, including the repair of the broken elevator in Sheldon’s apartment building that had been a running gag since 2007.
“I’m sobbing so much right now. not only because it’s the finale. they fixed the elevator,” tweeted a “Big Bang Theory” fan with the Twitter handle kylong.
Sheldon and his neurobiologist wife Amy (Mayim Bialik) won the Nobel Prize for physics; experimental physicist Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) announced they were pregnant, and hopeless romantic astrophysicist Raj (Kunal Nayyar) got a date with Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.
But the most touching moments came when self-centered Sheldon put aside a long, prepared speech accepting his Nobel and turned to salute his friends in the audience.
“I apologize if I haven’t been the friend you deserve but I want you to know, in my way, I love you all,” he told them.
The final scenes sent fans into an emotional meltdown.
“Sheldon’s greatest speech ever. I’m smiling and crying at the same time,” wrote Vaughn Ramden on Twitter.
“I can’t stop sobbing like a baby at every single scene in the Big Bang Theory final episode,” tweeted James O’Grady.
The Big Bang Theory has transcended its pop culture origins. The show’s Bazinga! catchphrase, used by Sheldon when playing a prank or telling a joke, has inspired the name of a species of bee found in Brazil and a jellyfish found in Australia.
Over the years, the series saw cameos by the likes of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Penny got pregnant, Amy got a makeover and Sheldon apologized to his long-suffering friends “for not being the friend you deserve” as the most-watched comedy on U.S. television ended its 12-year run.
The Big Bang Theory, the show about four brilliant but socially inept scientists that made geeks and comic book nerds pop culture cool, began in 2007 and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, four of them for Jim Parsons as quirky theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper.
For the past seven years, it has been the No. 1 comedy on U.S. television with an audience of some 20 million people, and with fans as far afield as Russia and France.
Thursday’s one-hour series finale gave fans the kind of closure many had been hoping for, including the repair of the broken elevator in Sheldon’s apartment building that had been a running gag since 2007.
“I’m sobbing so much right now. not only because it’s the finale. they fixed the elevator,” tweeted a “Big Bang Theory” fan with the Twitter handle kylong.
Sheldon and his neurobiologist wife Amy (Mayim Bialik) won the Nobel Prize for physics; experimental physicist Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) announced they were pregnant, and hopeless romantic astrophysicist Raj (Kunal Nayyar) got a date with Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.
But the most touching moments came when self-centered Sheldon put aside a long, prepared speech accepting his Nobel and turned to salute his friends in the audience.
“I apologize if I haven’t been the friend you deserve but I want you to know, in my way, I love you all,” he told them.
The final scenes sent fans into an emotional meltdown.
“Sheldon’s greatest speech ever. I’m smiling and crying at the same time,” wrote Vaughn Ramden on Twitter.
“I can’t stop sobbing like a baby at every single scene in the Big Bang Theory final episode,” tweeted James O’Grady.
The Big Bang Theory has transcended its pop culture origins. The show’s Bazinga! catchphrase, used by Sheldon when playing a prank or telling a joke, has inspired the name of a species of bee found in Brazil and a jellyfish found in Australia.
Over the years, the series saw cameos by the likes of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Film-Maker Fridays With Sriram Raghavan
- Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look, See Pics
- Elon Musk is Set to Review Tesla's Spendings, as The Cost Cutting Plans Are Implemented
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results