With AK62, Will Vignesh Shivan Live up to the Expectations of Ajith Fans?

On June 9, ace Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows with lady superstar Nayanthara, and the internet has been buzzing with the minute-to-minute coverage of their wedding. With many box office blockbusters under his belt, Vignesh has established himself as one of the industry’s most promising directors.

As it was earlier reported, the director joined hands with star Ajith Kumar for his 62nd film. The film, tentatively titled AK62 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Given Vignesh’s record, fans of Ajith are speculating this film to be a smash hit. The expectations have even multiplied with recent successes like RRR, KGF 2 and Vikram.

This is not the first collaboration between Ajith and Vignesh. Earlier the director has penned many mass songs for Thala Ajith. Among them are Ataru Adaru and Valiyil Naanka Vara Mari. However, he got the chance to direct Ajith after hits like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The director is known for the comic touch he gives to his films. He has proven that a film does not necessarily need mass action scenes. He has kept the audience entertained even with light rom-coms. On the other hand, Ajith’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor in a complete mass movie.

Now it remains to be seen how Vignesh portrays Ajith on the celluloid.

The Vignesh-Ajith film is said to be about a food chain, with the Valimai actor playing an organic farmer from Tamil Nadu’s southern region. He stands for the cause of providing nutritious meals to people.

The filmmaker is presently writing the whole script for AK62, with filming set to begin in October of this year (2022). Unconfirmed reports further claim that the actor will begin filming for AK 62 before the premiere of AK 61, which is set to hit theatres this Diwali. However, we are still waiting for official confirmation.

