With Akshay Kumar Twist, Shahid Kapoor’s 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Version Features Raashi Khanna, Raj and DK

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming project with Raj and DK. On sets, Shahid had some fun by joining the latest ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ trend that went viral recently. He shared a funny video of the same on his social media page. Shahid and his team recreated the now popular meme and added a twist to it. With Raashi Khanna joining the team, the actor welcomed her on-board and they can be seen making the most of the trend. The video shared by Shahid on Thursday on Instagram starts with the director introducing Shahid as 'ye mera star hai' before everyone breaks into the ‘pawri’ mood. The camera then panned to his team and Raj said, 'ye hum hai', He ended it by saying 'ye humari pawri ho rahi hai'.

Just then, Shahid decided to goof around and started singing Akshay Kumar's popular song Party All Night sung by Honey Singh. This made everyone around him and his co-stars in hysterics. Shahid, Raj and DK, and Raashi’s version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai will leave you laughing out loud.

Shahid is set to make his digital debut with the yet-untitled web series. His last screen outing was the romantic drama Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who helmed the original. Meanwhile, Shahid recently announced the release date of his upcoming film Jersey.

Jersey is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mrunal Thakur will play the leading lady. Shahid’s father, actor Pankaj Kapur will also essay an important character. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2021. It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj at the box office, which also stars Manushi Chhillar.