With Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya All Set to Get a Sequel, Here are Most Awaited Sequels of 2019
While the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still in talks, there are several other movie sequels that are slated for release in 2019 and 2020. Take a look
Image courtesy: Twitter
2018 was year of sequels with movies like Race 3, 1921, Vishwaroop 2, Namaste England, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Sahib, Biwi aur Gangster 3, Hate Story IV and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi being released in the same year.
The trend continued in 2019 with the release of Total Dhamaal and Student of the Year 2. Now, rumours are rife that Akshay Kumar’s hit comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa is likely to get its sequel. While Priyadarshan directed the original movie in 2007, the sequel is said to be written and directed by Farhad Samji and will have Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. However, there is no official confirmation about the film yet.
While the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still in talks, there are several other movie sequels that are slated for release in 2019 and 2020. Take a look:
1. ABCD 3
Slated to release on November 8 this year, ABCD 3 is the third part of Any Body Can Dance (ABCD) franchise. The movie will be directed by Remo D’Souza, who has also been associated with the direction of the two prequels. The film will star Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
2. Hera Pheri 3
Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer, Hera Pheri 3 is all set to release in July 2019. The franchise has been one of the biggest comedy hits in Bollywood and it will be amazing to see the trio coming up together for another sequel.
3. Housefull 4
The upcoming comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and the fourth installment of Housefull will star Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati. The movie will hit the theaters on 26th October this year.
4. Sadak 2
Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt are all set to spellbind the audience with their on-screen chemistry this November. Mahesh Bhatt's directorial will star Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.
5. Kick 2
Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 hit, Kick will return with the sequel Kick 2 on Christmas this year. The movie might star Salman Khan opposite Dilwale actress Kriti Sanon. However, the cast hasn’t been confirmed yet.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results