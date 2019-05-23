English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
As we gear up to welcome Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and the whole of Agrabah to the big screen again, here are four other live-action adaptations by Disney that you must watch if you haven’t already.
Image: Instagram/Dumbo
Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin's live-action adaptation is finally releasing on May 24. Originally based on the folklore of One Thousand and One Nights, the film stars actors Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles.
Will Smith will be seen as genie in the remake, a role made famous by the late, great Robin Williams. To add to it, the Guy Ritchie directorial also has new songs written by Academy Award winners Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
As we gear up to welcome Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and the whole of Agrabah to the big screen again, here we bring you four other live-action adaptations by Disney that you must watch if you haven’t already.
Dumbo:
The 2019 film is inspired by Walt Disney's 1941 animated film of the same name, which was based on the novel by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl. The story of a young elephant who is ridiculed because of his enormous ears, it was directed by Tim Burton, who had previously scored a box office smash for Disney with Alice in Wonderland. It had a stellar cast, including Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, and Michael Keaton.
Beauty and the Beast:
The 2017 film is a beatific live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name, which was an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's 18th-century fairy tale. It features an ensemble cast, including Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the eponymous characters.
Cinderella:
The 2015 romantic fantasy directed by Kenneth Branagh is based on the eponymous folk tale and is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's 1950 animated film of the same name. The film stars Lily James as Cinderella. It also features Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Stellan Skarsgård, Holliday Grainger, Derek Jacobi and Helena Bonham Carter in other pivotal roles.
Maleficent:
A 2014 American dark fantasy film directed by Robert Stromberg, it is loosely inspired by Charles Perrault's original fairy tale and Disney's 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty. The film starred Angelina Jolie in the titular character. A sequel to the original, Maleficent 2 is also slated to release in 2019.
