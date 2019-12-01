With Attack, John Abraham Set for Another Independence Day Release
Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John Abraham once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation.
John Abraham. (Image: Instagram)
John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year too. His upcoming thriller Attack has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.
This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, and this year he released Batla House on that day. Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand.
View this post on Instagram
#IndependenceDay weekend yet again for John Abraham... #Attack to release on 14 Aug 2020... Stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand... PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor presentation.
John Abraham said, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong story line and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience."
Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by the character the actor portrays. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.