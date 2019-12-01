With Attack, John Abraham Set for Another Independence Day Release

John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year too. His upcoming thriller Attack has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.

This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, and this year he released Batla House on that day. Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand.

John Abraham said, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong story line and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience."

Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by the character the actor portrays. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

