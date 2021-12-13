With Ayushamann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, KBC13 Finale Week To Be Star-Studded Affair

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has reached the finale week, and the makers of the show have released a promo for it. And since it’s the finale week, several Bollywood celebrities will appear on the show as guests. The promo shows Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Disha Parmar, Badshah and Neha Kakkar on ‘KBC 13’ as guests.

The promo shows host Amitabh Bachchan dancing step by step with Neha Kakkar and singer Badshaah on their recent song Jugnu. Besides, Big B will also make roti with anchor Manish Paul.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be coming to the show to promote their recently-released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the promo, Amitabh and Ayushmann are seen recreating a scene from the film Gulabo Sitabo. At the same time, popular TV actors Disha Parmar and Manish Paul will be seen making roti and chapati with Big B. The shape of Amitabh Bachchan’s roti left the audience in splits.

Mr Bachchan, while dancing to Badshah’s popular song Jugnu, said, “Today, my body is almost shaken, the legs have also moved, there is no need for the gym now.”

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been a hit like its previous seasons. The 1000th episode of the popular quiz show was recently aired, and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were seen as guests.

The KBC is aired on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

