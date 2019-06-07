Take the pledge to vote

With Bharat, Salman Khan has Corrected the Mistake of Releasing Tubelight on Eid

Barring 'Tubelight,' Salman Khan has delivered back-to-back hits since 'Wanted,' a film which established his image as the 'avenging male hero.'

June 7, 2019
With Bharat, Salman Khan has Corrected the Mistake of Releasing Tubelight on Eid
Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar)
Courtesy of his career defining, crowd pleasing films Wanted (2011) and Dabangg (2010), Salman Khan is now a bonafide star of the masses, one who is an easily identifiable character for the public. The kind of play act that Salman had to offer through these two ventures went a long way in moulding the audiences' perception of his image, while also increasing his relatibilty with the cinema going classes.

Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in Two Days

Following the footsteps of the 'avenging male hero' in Bollywood, Salman delivered back-to-back superhits like Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Jai ho (2013), Kick (2014) and others that succeeded. However, Tubelight (2017) is one of those rare Salman Khan films in the recent times that even after earning more than 100 cr at the box office bears the mark of an under-performing film.

Salman himself admitted in an interview that Tubelight was not a film to be released on Eid because it's a time for festivities and fun and "people went in expecting a celebration, but came out crying."

One of the reasons that Salman's Tubelight was not accepted by the audience could be because their favourite hero, who, all thanks to his macho image, could once fight scores of goons while wearing sunglasses at the back of his shirt, in a charismatic way, was now left at the mercy of bullies, only to be defended by his younger brother. All the agency and power that Salman had accumulated over the decade was taken away from him in an instant and he felt like an alien fending off for himself in his own world, where he was once the ruler or Sultan.

Read: Marriage or Companionship: Is Bharat Salman Khan's Most Progressive Film Till Date?

Basically, there was a serious dearth of commercial elements and so instead of empathising with his feelings, audiences felt more comfortable in leaving Laxman Bisht (Salman's character in Tubelight) alone.

Now with Bharat, Salman is back as a more relatable figure for the masses. He is fighting off musclemen on the streets as he ages impeccably. Early figures have suggested that Bharat has started on the right foot and may gain serious traction at the box office in the coming days. Turns out, a dancing, fighting Salman is better off than a grieving one.

Read: Taimur Ali Khan's Aura is Like No One Else, He is a Superstar, Says Bharat Actor Sunil Grover

Bharat is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. It also stars Katrina Kaif.

