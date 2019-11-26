Take the pledge to vote

With Bigg Boss 13 Getting 5-Week Extension, Salman Khan to Charge Rs 8.5 Cr per Episode?

Bigg Boss is reportedly willing to pay Salman Khan a whopping amount of Rs 8.5 cr per episode of the extended weeks to retain him as the host for the season.

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
With Bigg Boss 13 Getting 5-Week Extension, Salman Khan to Charge Rs 8.5 Cr per Episode?
Bigg Boss 13 is in its ninth week and given the popularity of the season the makers are reportedly considering an extension by another five weeks. The grand finale is now said to be aired in February.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bigg Boss is willing to pay superstar Salman Khan a whopping amount for the extended weeks to retain him as a host for the season. An insider told the website, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However, the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

It is said that the actor has been offered an extra two crore per episode of the extended week. Earlier, it was reported that he is being paid 6.5 crore per episode for the current season, now with his new remuneration, he will take home 8.5 crore per episode.

The insider also said that every year Salman is offered a larger amount than the previous year. “Each year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he’s lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together,” the portal quoted the insider as saying.

This year the reality show experimented with its original format and held a mid-season finale. Post the entry of new contestants in the house, the show started doing well on television.

