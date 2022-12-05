With Cameo In Cirkus, Did Deepika Padukone Contradict Herself?

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is out and it has received much love from the audience. The trailer features multiple stars, including Deepika Padukone in a cameo — a surprise element.

But here’s the catch. In 2014, during an interview, Deepika was asked if she would do cameos in upcoming films. The actress back then said she does not do cameos. And now after 8 years, she is seen doing a cameo in Ranveer’s film Cirkus.

Talking about the film, Ranveer Singh is playing a dual role. The trailer opens with a circus scene in which Ranveer Singh, aka “Electric Man," is performing one of his tricks when it goes wrong, causing him to travel back in time. He’s now in his 60s and is frequently mistaken for his doppelganger. And so the electric man’s comedy of errors begins.

His relationships with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez only add to the chaos. The consequences include heartbreak and the introduction of Jacqueline’s hilarious father (Sanjay Mishra). Ranveer and his friend Varun Sharma are both lost in a land of confusion and more confusion. Add to that Johnny Lever and other actors’ hilarious one-liners, as well as a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone (presumably in an electrifying dance number), and you have the Cirkus trailer.

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy Of Errors. Along with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 23.

