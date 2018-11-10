With Cheat India and Bard of Blood, Emraan Hashmi is Back in the Game and How

Though he has been starring in a film or two each year since the last five years, Emraan Hashmi has largely been under the radar lately.But now that his eight-year-old son has successfully recovered from cancer, the actor is back in the game and how!Emraan is currently filming in Leh for Bard of Blood, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix.In the espionage thriller based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling novel of the same name, Emraan plays Kabir Anand, an expelled spy-turned-Shakespeare professor in Panchgani, whose past beckons him once again to save his country.The eight-episode multilingual series slated to release next year focuses on several issues including governmental red tape and global terrorism, and promises viewers “intricate, highly stylised action sequences never before seen on screen in India”.After Saif Ali Khan, Emraan will be the second mainstream Bollywood actor to foray into Netflix, looking for greener pastures. Notably, Sacred Games did wonders for Saif, bringing him back into the business in a way none of his films have been able to do in recent memory.But will Netflix be able to revive Emraan’s career is yet to be seen. However, 2019 looks exciting for the 39-year-old.His maiden production Cheat India is releasing on January 25, next year. Directed by Soumik Sen, it is a commentary on India’s education system.Other than Bard of Blood and Cheat India, Emraan has three more projects in the pipeline. He is slated to star in a film titled Father's Day as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who solved 120 cases of child kidnapping for free.Then there is a yet-untitled film being helmed by director Kunal Deshmukh, with whom Emraan has worked in films like Jannat, Jannat 2 and Raja Natwarlal.And finally, there is Jeetu Joseph's Body, which also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in important roles.But before any of it, Emraan is currently gearing up for the premiere of his film Tigers on ZEE5. Marred by several delays, it has Emraan playing Syed Aamir Raza, a Pakistani salesman who fights against the rampant malpractices of baby-product manufacturers.Directed by Danis Tanovic, who won an Oscar for his 2001 film No Man’s Land, Tigers is slated to release on November 21.