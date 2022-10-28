With Crackers, Slogans and Flags, Fans Welcome Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi

Gandhada Gudi, the last film late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, is now playing in theatres. In the run-up to the release, families and supporters attended the Puneeth Parva event for almost a week. The release comes just a day before the first death anniversary of Puneeth. There’s jubilation all around, with fans flocking to theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite Appu one last time in theatres.

Videos with people welcoming Appu’s Gandhada Gudi with firecrackers and flags with Puneeth Rajkumar’s face, accompanied by slogans like ‘Appu Lives On’ were chanted and used as hashtags on social media.

The craze and the love for Puneeth Rajkumar are evident in the viral videos. People were seen offering milk and flowers to the poster of Gandhada Gudi. In fact, during the show, whenever Puneeth Rajkumar came on the screen, cinemagoers were seen cheering for him. A user shared a similar clip, captioning, “#GandhadaGudi is an ABSOLUTE BEAUTY! Stunning Visuals! So calm and so serene. Appu’s presence will make your eyes wet and his smile will stay with you for a long after the movie. Amazing direction and great music. Go BOOK your tickets asap!”

#GandhadaGudi is an ABSOLUTE BEAUTY! Stunning Visuals! So calm and so serene.

Appu's presence will make your eyes wet and his smile will stay with you for long after the movie. Amazing direction and great music. Go BOOK your tickets asap! @AJANEESHB @PRK_Productions @AppuAdda pic.twitter.com/gL4oSrwzZV — Appu Balcony Fans (@AppuBalconyFans) October 28, 2022

Various cut-outs from Puneeth Rajkumar’s film are also featured outside various theatres. Many represent different avatars of the Gandhada Gudi actor.

Another video wherein cinemagoers burst crackers and held yellow and red colour flags are viral in social spaces. People were seen dancing to the hits of Rajkumar and garlanded Gandhadu Gudi posters.

Mandya Power Star Hudugru has started The Day of GandhadaGudi Release with Bang On Celebrations🤩#GandhadaGudi gets all of us totally involved in the richness of Karnataka♥👌🏼#DrPuneethRajkumar #GandhadaGudi #PuneethRajkumar #GGMovie pic.twitter.com/wvK2SRZyGU — YUVARATHNAA PRK_CULT (@Yuva_AppuFan) October 28, 2022

A crazy fan of Puneeth Rajkumar went deep water with an image of Puneeth Rajkumar and a poster of Gandhada Gudi. He captioned, “Power Star Fan with #GandhadaGudi Photo Under The water #DrPuneethRajkumar #Gandhadhagudi Excellent Reviews #GandhadaGudi is remembered for centuries. What a movie! Movie is just #PuneethRajkumar #GGMovie”

Before Gandhada Gudi played on the screen, a laser show of Puneeth Rajkumar was also displayed to the audience. The show covered various pictures of Appu.

