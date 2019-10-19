After much speculation and rumours going around, Salman Khan has finally announced his next film after Dabangg 3 - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will collaborate again with Wanted and Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva for the action-packed thriller.

Salman took to Twitter to post a motion video for Dabangg 3 which then transitioned into the first look for Radhe. He wrote, "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi."

The video starts with Salman Khan wearing his police uniform in the character of Chulbul Pandey. The screen then transitions into an announcement which says that the actor's next release will be Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The video contains a series of stills where he can be seen firing a gun in cool poses. The actor also looks ripped and ready for the role.

Check it out below:

Radhe is reportedly a remake of the 2015 Korean film The Veteran where a detective hunts down a crime syndicate. It has also been rumoured that Khan's Bharat co-star Disha Patani might be playing the female lead opposite the actor.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's upcoming release Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrejkar, Pankaj Tripathi and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The villain will be played by acclaimed South actor Kiccha Sudeep. The film will also be released in Tamil and Telegu. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

