With Dabangg 3 Motion Poster, Salman Khan Announces Eid 2020 Release Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai
Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 as Chulbul Pandey, releasing on December 20, 2019. Right after that, he will collaborate with Prabhudeva again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 as Chulbul Pandey, releasing on December 20, 2019. Right after that, he will collaborate with Prabhudeva again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
After much speculation and rumours going around, Salman Khan has finally announced his next film after Dabangg 3 - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will collaborate again with Wanted and Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva for the action-packed thriller.
Salman took to Twitter to post a motion video for Dabangg 3 which then transitioned into the first look for Radhe. He wrote, "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi."
The video starts with Salman Khan wearing his police uniform in the character of Chulbul Pandey. The screen then transitions into an announcement which says that the actor's next release will be Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The video contains a series of stills where he can be seen firing a gun in cool poses. The actor also looks ripped and ready for the role.
Check it out below:
Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi https://t.co/mKp4gYsoUz@arbaazSkhan @SohailKhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @atulreellife @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia @ReelLifeProdn— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2019
Radhe is reportedly a remake of the 2015 Korean film The Veteran where a detective hunts down a crime syndicate. It has also been rumoured that Khan's Bharat co-star Disha Patani might be playing the female lead opposite the actor.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan's upcoming release Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrejkar, Pankaj Tripathi and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The villain will be played by acclaimed South actor Kiccha Sudeep. The film will also be released in Tamil and Telegu. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Burglar Refuses Money from Elderly Woman, Kisses Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony